A jealous husband who ordered his estranged wife to swallow her wedding ring before violently murdering her has been jailed for a minimum of 17 years.

Shaun Dyson, 28, repeatedly stamped on 30-year-old Lucy-Anne Rushton at her home in Andover, Hampshire, on 23 June.

His trial at Winchester Crown Court heard there were children at the property during the "brutal" attack.

Dyson, of Anna Valley, originally pleaded guilty to manslaughter but admitted murder on Wednesday.

He was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 17 years.

Judge Akhlaq Choudhury QC told him: "You're jealous, controlling and violent nature which demanded that Lucy could not be with other men, all the while conducting a secret affair yourself, culminated that night in an attack that is breathtaking in its brutality.

"You kicked, punched and stamped on Lucy innumerable times whilst she was lying on the floor, unarmed, inebriated and half-naked."

A post-mortem examination found Ms Rushton suffered 37 rib fractures, a broken breastbone and collapsed lungs.

The pair, who married in Gretna Green in 2014, endured a "toxic and volatile" relationship, the court was told.

Prosecutor Simon Jones said Dyson was enraged when Ms Rushton received a phone call from an ex-partner late on 22 June.

He told the court a child who was in the house later heard the defendant tell his victim to "swallow the ring because we're not together any more".

The child said Ms Rushton had put the ring in her mouth but had not swallowed it because they had seen it on the stairs later, where it was found.

The court heard the child woke to the sound of "hitting noises" and shouting at about 04:00 on 23 June.

Dyson later made a "strikingly calm" 999 call before paramedics found Ms Rushton's lifeless body on a bed,

He then disappeared and messaged police, family and friends over a 10-hour period, telling them that his wife had drowned when he threw water over her to wake her up.

