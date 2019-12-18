Image copyright SILC Image caption The proposed £3m centre would include an ice rink, indoor sports courts and a climbing wall

Plans to build an ice rink on the Isle of Wight to replace the one that closed in 2016 have been approved by the island's council.

The new £3m centre, next to Smallbrook Stadium near Ryde, would also include indoor sports courts and a climbing wall.

Councillors said Sport England, which has previously opposed the plans, would still need to withdraw its objection.

The applicant, Dr Zyrieda Denning, said she hoped to open the site by June.

Image copyright Wayne Whittle Image caption Campaigners protested against the closure of the island's previous ice rink in 2016

The island's ice hockey and senior synchro skating teams suspended operations after the previous rink, Ryde Arena, was shut due to unpaid rent.

A council report recommended the new rink, on a separate site, should be refused, partly because of traffic and waste water issues.

Campaigners and members of the island's youth synchro skating teams cheered in the public gallery after councillors voted on the scheme on Tuesday.

Image copyright Bison TV Image caption The closure caused the island's ice hockey team, Wightlink Raiders, to suspend operations

Councillor Michael Lilley told the meeting at County Hall: "I am not going to be responsible for killing the dream of our young people."

Another planning committee member, Vanessa Churchman, said the sports centre was "an investment in our youth".

Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely tweeted: "This is great news. I will now work with [the council] to help overcome the objections from Sport England."

The public body previously said the scheme would result in the "significant loss" of a playing field.

Image caption Sport England said the development would cause the "significant loss" of a playing field

Councillor Churchman said the site was "full of rabbit holes and badly drained" and she hoped Sport England would declassify it as a playing field.

Sport England has been approached by the BBC for comment.

Ryde Arena Community Action Group, which has campaigned for a rink, tweeted: "It is a long road ahead but we are now one step closer."

Dr Denning said she would invest £1m of her own money in the scheme, and fundraise for the remaining £2m.