Two plain clothes police officers were punched to the ground by a group of men after trying to arrest a man they saw punch another in the face.

The attack happened near Southampton FC's St Mary's Stadium shortly before Saturday's match against West Ham.

The officers tried to detain a man near the underpass at Kingsway and New Road at 16:45 GMT when they were attacked.

One suffered an eye injury while the other suffered bruising and swelling to the head, Hampshire Constabulary said.

Investigating officer PC Paul Cardy said: "This assault happened just before the football match between Southampton and West Ham so there would have been hundreds of people in the area at the time."

One man was arrested and has since been released while inquiries continue.