Yacht skipper admits helping Albanian migrants

Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption A 46ft motor cruiser was escorted into Portsmouth

A yacht skipper has pleaded guilty to helping eight Albanian migrants enter the UK illegally.

A 46ft (14m) motor cruiser was intercepted by a Border Force vessel and coastguard helicopter on 6 November and escorted into Portsmouth.

Wolfram Steidl, 64, also known as Charles Lynch, admitted assisting unlawful immigration at a hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday.

He also admitted possessing identity documents with improper intention.

Steidl, of no fixed address, will be sentenced at the same court on 14 February.

The vessel carrying seven Albanian adults and one child was intercepted in the English Channel off the West Sussex coast.

The boat was taken to Portsmouth Naval Base where it was forensically examined and the migrants were handed to immigration authorities.