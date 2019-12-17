Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Town Quay just before 22:40 GMT on Monday

A 47-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Southampton city centre.

The man, from Sway in the New Forest, was struck by a BMW on the A33 / Town Quay just before 22:40 GMT on Monday.

The driver of the BMW X5, a 39-year-old man from Southampton, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Hampshire Constabulary has appealed for witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.