Pedestrian killed in Southampton city centre crash
- 17 December 2019
A 47-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Southampton city centre.
The man, from Sway in the New Forest, was struck by a BMW on the A33 / Town Quay just before 22:40 GMT on Monday.
The driver of the BMW X5, a 39-year-old man from Southampton, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Hampshire Constabulary has appealed for witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.