Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ms Rushton was found at her home shortly before 05:30 BST on 23 June

A man accused of murdering his estranged wife has admitted being responsible for her death and told a court he was "broken and ashamed".

Shaun Dyson, 28, is alleged to have killed Lucy-Anne Rushton by repeatedly stamping or jumping on her at her home in Andover, Hampshire.

Ms Rushton died in the early hours of 23 June while children were at the property.

Mr Dyson denies murdering the 30-year-old but has admitted her manslaughter.

Asked by his barrister, Sarah Jones QC, how he felt following her death, Dyson said: "I feel broken, ashamed, devastated for Lucy, heartbroken for our family. It's been six months and it doesn't feel real."

He said he had known Ms Rushton since they were at school together and the couple married in 2010 when they eloped to Gretna Green.

He said their relationship "always had its ups and downs" but they had split up in January.

Dyson told Winchester Crown Court he had been to a pub in the afternoon with Ms Rushton before they had a drink together in her garden.

Relationship was 'toxic'

He said the mood turned violent between them after they drove to a supermarket but he stopped to talk to friends and failed to get in the shop before it shut.

Dyson said Ms Rushton slapped him and also pulled on the steering wheel and handbrake while he was driving.

He said when he stopped the car he "threw the key into Lucy's head" and swore at her while children in the car were getting upset.

Simon Jones, prosecuting, previously told the jury the couple's relationship was "toxic" and there was a "history of domestic violence".

Jurors have previously heard he ordered her to swallow her wedding ring after one of her former partners phoned her.

A post-mortem examination found she had suffered 37 rib fractures, a broken breastbone and collapsed lungs.

The trial continues.