Image caption A 16-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Warburton Road, Thornhill

A man has been arrested after a car was involved in three crashes within 10 minutes, including one which left a 16-year-old boy seriously injured.

The crashes were reported on three roads within miles of each other in the Thornhill area of Southampton between 20:23 GMT and 20:32 GMT on Saturday.

A car was hit, a pedestrian was injured then stationary vehicles were struck.

A 22-year-old man, from Eastleigh, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink and drugs and remains in custody.

The first crash happened in Holcroft Road, the second involving the boy and a car took place in Warburton Road and the third was at the junction of Botley Road and Bursledon Road.