Man arrested over death of woman in Kidlington
- 15 December 2019
A man has been arrested over the death of a woman.
Police discovered the woman's body after being called to a property in Church Street, Kidlington, at 10:14 GMT on Saturday.
The woman, in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Thames Valley Police said.
The force said it was following a number of lines of inquiry and described it as an "isolated incident". The arrested man remains in custody.
Police have not revealed what the man is being held on suspicion of.