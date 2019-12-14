Hayling Island bridge: Search for person in water after woman rescued
- 14 December 2019
Police are searching for a person reported to be in difficulty in the sea off Hampshire after rescuing another woman from the water.
Officers were called at 13:21 GMT to Hayling Island bridge, which connects Havant to Hayling Island.
The woman was rescued and then looked after by the ambulance service.
Emergency services were searching for another person reported to be in the water, Hampshire constabulary said.