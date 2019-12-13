Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Southampton Itchen was an ultra-marginal seat - but is now a relatively safe Tory seat

Now the dust setttles, what does the General Election result mean for you?

Voters across the BBC South region were asked to choose 41 members of parliament - and the make up of them remained the same.

But do you have a question about what the general election result could mean for you?

Is Brexit now definitely going to happen? What are the Tory plans for schools and hospitals? How long before we can vote again?

Ask us anything you want to know, now we've learnt the shape of parliament for the next five years.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Oxford could now play a key role in the future of the Lib Dems

It could be a query about the vote or a local issue that matters to you.

If you have questions that apply to Hampshire, Dorset, the Isle of Wight, Berkshire or Oxfordshire, then ask us and we will try to answer them.

Here are some of the questions we answered during the campaign:

Use the form below to send us your questions and we could be in touch.

