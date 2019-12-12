Image copyright Isle of Wight Zoo Image caption The zoo said Simi had severe underlying problems

A tiger rescued by Isle of Wight Zoo has died from injuries suffered during her time in a circus.

Simi was brought to the island in 2016 from Belgium, two years after being seized in Germany on welfare grounds.

The tigress's plight made the news when permission to bring her to the UK was discussed in the House of Commons.

The zoo said the "beautiful tigress" died last week after a short illness related to "severe underlying problems" associated with her past treatment.

A statement on the zoo's website said: "Simi had a recurring problem with her back paw, which the keepers, working tirelessly with her, finally overcame, training her to present her foot every day for topical treatment.

"Whilst we were able to treat these superficial wounds, unfortunately Simi had more severe underlying problems associated with the way she was treated in the past, which finally took their toll."

Deputy animal manager Carolyn Lorek said: "Simi was a feisty and highly intelligent lady who relished her training. She loved to run, chase and swim in her pool - always diving in headfirst."