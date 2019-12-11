Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Five of the seven dogs were discharged to boarding kennels on Monday

Three people and six dogs are recovering and another dog has died following a "huge" house fire.

It happened at bungalow in Leigh Road, Eastleigh, Hampshire, on Sunday.

The rescued people were taken to hospital after breathing in smoke.

Five of the Newfoundland dogs were discharged after emergency treatment. One remains in hospital with 40% burns. The seventh had to be put to sleep, the RSPCA said.

The "huge blaze" was caused by an electric heater that had been placed too close to a bed, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The dogs - Monty, Celeste, Blue, Remy, Woody, Swift and Rafferty - were all pulled from the burning property.

RSPCA inspector Hanna Nixon said Blue, the dog with 40% burns, ate on Tuesday for the first time since the fire.

"It was great to be able to help these dogs in their moment of need and we really hope the dogs, and their owners continue to keep getting better after such a shocking experience," she said.