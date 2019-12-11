Image copyright Jamal Angol Image caption The Jamal family have been told to take down the star on the front door of their flat

Wreaths and Christmas decorations on front doors of flats have been banned by housing group due to a risk of fire.

Eastleigh-based Radian told tenants to "keep Christmas decorations inside your home", including food for reindeer.

Southampton resident, Jamal Angol said it had not been an issue before and labelled the company "scrooges".

Radian, which manages properties in Wiltshire, Berkshire, Hampshire and Dorset, said the rules were brought in "on the advice of fire services".

Mr Angol, whose daughters, aged three and eight, had chosen the star for the door of their flat, said: "There wasn't any prior notification.

'Safety main priority'

"The housing officer came round and told us to remove it.

"We also can't hang a fake Santa key on the door or sprinkle reindeer food because it poses a fire hazard."

Another resident in Windsor posted an picture of a letter online which she said she had received from Radian giving her 48 hours to remove her Christmas wreath.

The letter stated if the decoration is removed by a housing officer the resident can get it back if they collect it within a month and pay £10.

In a notice posted on its website Radian said: "Pease keep your Christmas decorations inside your home over the festive period.

"Unfortunately, if we come across Christmas decorations in communal areas, we will need to remove them.

"Your safety is our main priority and we appreciate you working with us to keep you and your neighbours safe over the festive period."

The housing group would not say how many flats the ban affected but a spokeswoman said: "It applies to all properties across the group, that have communal areas."