Jozef Janczura was caught on CCTV walking near the woman in Wessex Lane

A man has been found guilty of raping and strangling an 18-year-old student as she walked through a Southampton Park.

The teenager was attacked in Riverside Park late on 2 December 2018.

Jozef Janczura, 34, of Laburnum Road in Southampton, was convicted of rape and assault causing actual bodily harm.

His trial heard the attack was "terrifying" and his victim feared she would die. He will be sentenced on 16 January.

Martyn Booth, prosecuting, told Southamtoon Crown Court the university student left her halls of residence to go for a late-night walk alone and was aware of her attacker following her.

He grabbed her from behind and dragged her into the park.

'Very dangerous man'

The woman "genuinely thought she was going to die" when she was strangled to the point of unconsciousness while Janczura raped her, Mr Booth said.

The defendant said "sorry" to his victim as his "parting shot" after the attack, the jury was told.

After the conviction, Det Insp Roger Wood, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: "I would like to commend the woman on her bravery and courage, which has helped secure this verdict against a very dangerous man.

"The significance of forensic evidence is undeniable, which is why we have been able to bring Janczura to justice today."