Image copyright Solent Sky Image caption The lightship has been located within Southampton Port since 2010

A lightship that guided vessels into Southampton's port for much of the 20th Century is set to be moved before becoming part of a museum cafe.

The 170-tonne Calshot Spit was retired in the mid-1960s and has been positioned within the port for the past nine years.

It is set to be moved to the Solent Sky Museum where its restoration will be completed.

Museum curator Alan Jones said it was "part of Southampton's history".

The bright red ship, which was known as Light Vessel 78 (LV78), was built in 1914 and is a rare surviving example of an riveted iron plated ship.

Image copyright Solent Sky Image caption The lightship was moored at Calshot Spit at the entrance to Southampton Water

It was originally moored at Calshot Spit, where it acted as a floating lighthouse at the entrance to Southampton Water, guiding flying boats into their terminal and warning ships of sandbanks.

Six crew lived in cramped conditions keeping the light and foghorn operating and recording shipping movements.

It was replaced by a buoy in the mid-1960s. It was later placed at the entrance to the Ocean Village housing development before being moved to Southampton Docks for a planned transport museum, but the plans were dropped in 2012.

The operation to move the light ship has been supported by Associated British Ports and is set to see it travel three-quarters of a mile (1.2km) out of the docks and along Canute Road to the museum on self-propelling rollers at 09:30 GMT.

Mr Jones described its condition as "solid as a rock", although a full restoration could cost up to £70,000.

"It was part of Southampton's amazing industrial heritage and we'll look after her," he added.

It will sit outside the museum while restoration work is carried out and a planned walkway will connect it to the museum's cafe.

The museum is also trying to trace anyone who served on the ship which was operated by Trinity House.