The fire at the Andover warehouse burned for four days in February

An Ocado warehouse that was destroyed by fire is set to be rebuilt.

The distribution centre, in Andover, Hampshire, for the online food retailer burned for four days in February - at its height more than 300 firefighters fought the blaze.

The new warehouse, at the same site, will be similar in size and will be fitted with three sprinkler tanks - one more than the original building.

If the plans are approved it is expected to take a year to build.

About 1,700 staff are expected to work at the new warehouse - 300 more than before.

Image copyright Ashton Smith Associates Image caption An artist's impression of the new Ocado warehouse

Ocado also plans to house its engineering team at the site to repair and upgrade its fleet of robots.

Demolition works at the Walworth Business Park site have already been completed.

In response to the planning application, Andover Town Council said it had "no objection" to the rebuild and wished to express "full support and to offer congratulations to Ocado for staying within Andover".

A decision on the plans by Test Valley Borough Council is expected in the new year.

The distribution warehouse, which spanned 18 acres (784,080 sq ft), contained more than 1,000 robots picking customer shopping ordered online.

An investigation by Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and its insurers into the fire found an electrical fault at a battery charging unit caused the plastic lid on the top of a grocery-carrying robot to catch light.

A report also found a detection system failed and staff turned off the sprinklers.

The online delivery firm said the fire cost it £110m. Fighting the blaze cost the fire service £132,000.

Image copyright HFRS Image caption The fire completely destroyed the Ocado warehouse

The fire service declared the fire a major incident after crews were called to the scene at 02:44 GMT on Tuesday 5 February.

During the blaze about 100 residents were moved out and a 500m (330ft) exclusion zone set up amid fears a three-tonne cylinder of toxic ammonia gas might explode.

Four firefighters were treated for minor smoke inhalation, but no Ocado staff were injured.