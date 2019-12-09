Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was attacked in Riverside Park, Southampton

A student "thought she was going to die" when she was strangled to the point of unconsciousness by a man while he raped her, a court heard.

The teenager's attacker told her "sorry" as a "parting shot", after the assault in Riverside Park, Southampton, a jury was told.

Jozef Janczura, 33, of Laburnum Road in the city, denies charges of rape and assault causing actual bodily harm.

Southampton Crown Court heard the attack happened in December 2018.

Martyn Booth, prosecuting, said the 18-year-old university student left friends at her halls of residence to go for a late-night walk alone, on 2 December.

He said she was aware of the attacker following her before he grabbed her from behind and dragged her into the park.

'Terrifying incident'

Mr Booth said: "She described the man as being on top of her while she was on the floor and the man strangling her to the point she was in and out of consciousness, in that fuzzy state of mind.

"This was a terrifying incident, one in which she genuinely thought she was going to die."

The prosecutor said DNA taken from the victim matched the defendant.

He said: "The chances of those DNA swabs being left by someone other than the defendant or someone unrelated to him amounts to odds of a billion to one - that is quite a startling number in any interpretation."

Mr Booth said CCTV footage appeared to show the defendant walking in the area.

The trial continues.