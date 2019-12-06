Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Southampton river body: Two men arrested in murder probe

  • 6 December 2019
Image caption The body of 20-year-old Sol Hemy was found in the water at Riverside Park in Southampton

Two arrests have been made as part of a murder probe into the death of a man whose body was discovered in a river.

Sol Hemy, 20, was found dead at Riverside Park, Southampton, on 5 September, a few hours after police were called to reports of gun shots.

Hampshire police said a 28-year-old man from Southampton had been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 32-year-old man from Winchester has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both men are in custody.
Image caption Police started a murder inquiry following the discovery of Mr Hemy's body

The gunfire was reported in River Walk, a road beside the park, at 01:00 BST.

Police said they discovered 100 cannabis plants at an unoccupied address on the road a short time later.

A large amount of the drug was also discovered in a Jeep Cherokee in the park.

Mr Hemy, from Sholing, was found in the water at 06:30.

He had not been shot and his death was being treated as unexplained, police previously said.

Detectives said they were keeping an "open mind" about whether the incidents were linked.

