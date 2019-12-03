Image copyright HFRS Image caption The fire spread throughout the building

Thousands of old film reels have been lost after an outhouse used for storing cinema films went up in flames.

Firefighters worked overnight to bring the blaze in Hill Lane, Southampton under control.

Crews were called at about 18:00 GMT on Monday and are still at the scene, with the fire expected to continue throughout the day.

No-one has been reported injured and nearby residents are urged to keep their windows and doors shut.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Crews were still damping down at the scene on Tuesday morning

Incident commander Steve Buchanan-Lee said it was a "complex" fire to deal with because the "films are burning within their tins - so we have to put them out individually".

"We are still fighting the fire from inside the building, there are two floors - full of films from floor to ceiling," he said.

Crews are using water sprays on the building to try to suppress the smoke plume.

The building has been completely destroyed by the fire.

Image copyright HFRS Image caption Crews worked overnight to bring the fire under control