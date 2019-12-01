Image caption Hundreds turned up for the festive sing-a-long

More than 150 musicians are claiming a world record after performing a mass sing-a-long in Hampshire.

They were attempting the first record for "the most ukulele players wearing Santa hats for 10 consecutive songs".

The event in Aldershot on Saturday, involving 153 players, was held in aid of the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice.

Heidi Haversham and her uncle, Malcolm Hobbs, organised the event to raise funds for the charity which had cared for Mr Hobbs' late wife.

The sing-a-long took place in Union Street as part of the Aldershot Community Christmas Festival.

"I did not have the pluck to be a bungee jumper or a parachuter or a wing walker so we decided that the only thing that my uncle could do was play the ukulele and he was in ukulele bands," Ms Haversham said.

"From that tiny seed, we've grown into this today and our hearts are touched by the people that have turned up."

The songs performed included All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth and Jingle Bells.

The record is being verified by US-based world record organisation RecordSetter.