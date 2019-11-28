Image copyright Google Image caption The ambulance crashed into the Cycle Experience shop at the junction of Brookley Road and Lymington Road

Two paramedics were injured when their ambulance smashed into a cycle shop after crashing with a car.

The crash happened in Brockenhurst, in the New Forest, on Wednesday evening.

The paramedics were reported to have suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. The female car driver was left with minor injuries.

In a separate incident, a woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after reversing into a police car dealing with the initial crash.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said the two staff members had since been discharged from hospital and were recovering at home.

He confirmed the ambulance had been on an emergency call at the time of the crash.