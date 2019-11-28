Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Farnborough flat fire: Man in hospital and two others rescued

  • 28 November 2019
Flat fire in Ship Alley in Farnborough Image copyright HFRS
Image caption Crews from Rushmoor put out the blaze

A man was taken to hospital and two others have been rescued after fire broke out in a flat.

The blaze in a ground-floor flat in Ship Alley, Farnborough, Hampshire, was reported shortly after 02:45 GMT.

Firefighters said an 18-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman trapped in the flat above were rescued by ladder.

A 63-year-old man was taken to Frimley Park Hospital suffering from the effects of breathing smoke, according to South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said the fire was out by 04:15.

Image copyright HFRS / Craig Gregory
Image caption Fire broke out in the ground-floor flat in the early hours

