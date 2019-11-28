Image copyright HFRS Image caption Crews from Rushmoor put out the blaze

A man was taken to hospital and two others have been rescued after fire broke out in a flat.

The blaze in a ground-floor flat in Ship Alley, Farnborough, Hampshire, was reported shortly after 02:45 GMT.

Firefighters said an 18-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman trapped in the flat above were rescued by ladder.

A 63-year-old man was taken to Frimley Park Hospital suffering from the effects of breathing smoke, according to South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said the fire was out by 04:15.