An ambulance crew attending a medical emergency had a note left on their vehicle branding them a "dumbass".

The message left on the vehicle by a resident in Lymington, Hampshire, on Wednesday criticised paramedics for "fully blocking" their driveway.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said: "This sort of abuse is completely unacceptable."

SCAS received hundreds of supportive comments when it posted an image of the message on its Facebook page.

Jackie Hood said: "Makes me ashamed to live in Lymington - welcome to block my drive anytime."

Paul Loth added: "People are seriously on another planet surely!!! I would never dream of ever writing such nonsense in my life!

"By all means block my drive way! I don't care how late I was or what ever knowing that you are saving someone life which is much more important!!"

SCAS said: "When our staff attend medical emergencies, they need to park as close as possible to the patient's house.

"Parking further away could add minutes to their arrival time that the patient they've been sent to simply doesn't have."