Teenagers who threw bricks at Gosport sheep sentenced
Four teenagers who threw bricks at sheep and snapped off their horns have been given community sentences.
The girl and three boys - aged between 13 and 15 - chased the animals at Alver Valley Nature Reserve in Gosport before the attacks on 30 April.
The group pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Youth Court to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
Three of the children were given a 12-month referral order and the other a 12-month youth rehabilitation order.
They were also ordered to pay £59 each in compensation and £85 each in costs.
Officers discovered Shetland sheep with their horns missing and some with serious eye injuries after being called to reports of children throwing bricks at animals.
Anna Presswell, a police staff investigator for Hampshire Police, said the animals were all "visibly shaking and panting" when officers arrived at the scene.
She added: "These incidents were truly shocking and, from my experience, this was the most severe case of cruelty caused by children to animals that I have seen."