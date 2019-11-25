Image copyright David Dixon Image caption The teenager was interviewed in hospital in hospital after suffering injuries at the Eastleigh station

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested after receiving acid injuries at a railway station has been bailed.

The teenager was believed to have been in possession of the substance when he was hurt at Eastleigh station in Hampshire on Thursday.

He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a weapon capable of discharging a noxious substance.

British Transport Police said he had been discharged from hospital and bailed pending further investigations.

The force previously said his injuries were not as a result of an assault and no-one else was hurt in the incident.