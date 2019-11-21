Image copyright David Dixon Image caption The teenager was believed to have been in possession of the substance when he became injured at the Eastleigh station

A 16-year-old boy who suffered acid injuries at a railway station in Hampshire has been arrested.

The teenager was believed to have been in possession of the substance when he was hurt at Eastleigh station at 12:40 GMT, British Transport Police said.

His injuries were not as a result of an assault and no-one else was hurt, the force added.

The boy has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a weapon capable of discharging a noxious substance.

He is in hospital with non life-threatening injuries and will be taken into custody "in due course", officers said.

"Early inquiries suggest that the boy was already in possession of the substance, believed to be an acid, when he became injured," a force spokesman added.