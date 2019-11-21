Image copyright Rogers family Image caption Martin Rogers (left), pictured with his brother Dean, died after being hit by a car

A motorist who killed a pedestrian while doing 50mph in a residential street has been found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

Martin Rogers, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene in Smannell Road in Andover, Hampshire, in February 2018.

Ben Jobling, 20, was distracted by his own illegal overtaking manoeuvre moments before the crash, Winchester Crown Court heard.

He was told he can expect to be jailed when he is sentenced on 6 December.

Mr Rogers was with friends when he was hit by Jobling's Vauxhall Corsa at 17:10 GMT on 25 February.

There was "no evidence of braking at all", prosecutors said.

Mr Rogers was probably "drowsy and disorientated" from a "cocktail of drugs" when he entered the road near Icknield Way, the jury was told.

The court heard he had taken cannabis, cocaine, diazepam, methadone and morphine.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Smannell Road near its junction with Icknield Way

Jobling, of Romney Road in Andover, admitted speeding and illegally overtaking but claimed Mr Rogers ran into the road.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, but was convicted of the more serious charge after a trial.

Judge Susan Evans QC granted Jobling bail and imposed a driving ban ahead of his sentencing at Salisbury Crown Court.

She told him: "I don't want to give you any indication that the sentence will be anything other than immediate custody."