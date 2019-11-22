Image copyright Solent News and Photo Agency Image caption Anthony Kimber told police he was carrying out his mother's wishes not to contact a doctor

A man has been cleared of neglecting his elderly mother and leaving her to die in an armchair.

Hazel Kimber, 83, died from the effects of starvation and immobility in 2015 at her home in Seaview, Isle of Wight.

Prosecutors claimed Anthony Kimber, 61, left her in "utter squalor" for two years as she "moulded" into her chair.

He was cleared of manslaughter by gross negligence and causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult after a trial at Winchester Crown Court.

Mr Kimber said his mother had rejected offers of medical help and admitted he regretted not going against her wishes.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The house where Mrs Kimber was found had mouldy walls and foliage growing through the windows

The trial heard that Mrs Kimber's "skeletal" body was found at the pair's shared home in Ryde Road on 31 August after her son dialled the NHS 111 non-emergency number.

She suffered with severe ulcers, her spine was "dramatically curved" from her sitting position and she had not seen a doctor in five years, the jury was told.

Sally Howes QC, prosecuting, said: "The chair appeared to have moulded to her shape and was rotting away under her."

She said Mr Kimber's "lack of action" caused his mother's death, which was from a combination of the effects of malnutrition and blood clots in her lungs.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police found a house full of clutter

William Mousley QC, defending, said Mr Kimber's mother was "frightened" of doctors and did not want to leave her home of 75 years.

"At the forefront of Anthony Kimber's mind was his duty to respect the wishes of his mother," the barrister said.

Mr Kimber told the court his mother was a "feisty" woman who was "adamant" in refusing medical help.

He said he wished he had gone against her wishes and contacted a doctor.

He did not react as the verdicts were delivered.

New concerns

Following the initial police investigation, it was decided no action would be taken against Mr Kimber. But the case was looked at again after new concerns were raised.

Hampshire police has been asked to comment.

Speaking after the verdict, Mr Kimber said he was "very relieved".

He said: "It's been hanging over me since January. I may have to move now and start a new chapter."

Image copyright CPS