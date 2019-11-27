Image copyright Disney / Lucasfilm Image caption Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the last film in the current Disney trilogy

Disney boss, Bob Iger, has pledged to help a dying man see the new Star Wars film early with his son.

Rowans Hospice in Waterlooville, Hampshire, sent out a plea on Twitter asking for an early screening of the film, which is due out on 20 December.

The hospice said: "This is our most desperate hour. Sadly, time is not on his side for 20th Dec."

Mr Iger, who is the chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, said in response "we will certainly try".

The hospice said: "We have replied to Mr Iger on Twitter and are waiting for a response from him."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The hospice said it was waiting for a response from Bob Iger

Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill also showed his support by replying to the message wishing the hospice "good luck" with the plea.

The tweet has attracted hundreds of retweets.

One person tweeted: "Fingers crossed that the Force is with you."

Another retweeted the post to Mark Hamill, saying: "Please please can you see if there is anything within your Jedi powers to make this happen."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the last film in the current Disney trilogy.