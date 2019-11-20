Image copyright Family photo Image caption Andrew Mayer, 61, of Fairways, Andover, died in the crash

A doctor involved in a fatal crash with a motorcyclist has told a court she was showing a friend "pretty things" while driving, but was not distracted.

Andrew Mayer, 61, died in a collision at crossroads on the B3420 at Newton Stacey, Hampshire.

Dr Sarah Holton said she commented on a passing vintage car and a "beautiful cottage" but made proper checks before pulling out of the junction.

The 42-year-old denies causing death by careless driving.

Mr Mayer, from Weyhill, collided with Dr Holton's Hyundai Tucson at about 13:30 BST on 30 June 2018 as she pulled out from Newton Lane, Winchester Crown Court has heard.

In evidence, the AXA Healthcare doctor from Kempshott said she was taking a friend with anxiety out for a "nice day".

"I was just pointing out pretty things all the way, just showing her the world could be a lovely place," she told jurors.

Prosecutor Mary Aspinall-Miles suggested Dr Holton was "distracted" by chatting, the vintage sports car, and her decision to adjust the car's air conditioning at the junction.

The defendant, of Broadleaf Close, said she checked the road four times and did not see the motorcyclist emerging from the shadows of the trees.

She denied that her sunglasses had obscured the oncoming rider.

Dr Holton said she was a "perfectionist" who had previously passed an advanced driving course and thought car radios were too distracting to be safe.

The trial continues.