Tribute to A34 Bullington Cross crash victim Ric Mboma
A man who died when his car crashed with a lorry was a "beautiful soul", his family has said.
Ric Mboma, 60, was driving a Toyota Corolla on the A34, near Bullington Cross, Hampshire, when the collision happened at 20:10 GMT on Monday.
Two teenage children who were also in the car suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. The lorry driver was unhurt.
Mr Mboma, from Feltham, London, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement, his family said: "Ric Mboma was a loving and caring husband, and wherever a beautiful soul has been there is a trail of beautiful memories."
Hampshire Constabulary said it was continuing to appeal for witnesses.