Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the northbound A34 carriageway after the A33 split

A teenage pedestrian died when he was hit by a lorry on a major dual carriageway in Hampshire.

The 19-year-old, from Billericay, Essex, was struck at 04:45 GMT on the A34 northbound in Winchester between the A33 split and A272 junction.

Police have not given any details on what the teenager was doing on the road at that time.

The A34 has since reopened after being closed for several hours to allow investigators to carry out inquiries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.