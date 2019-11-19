Image copyright Google Image caption A man was found critically injured in a garden in Gershwin Road

Five men who were arrested over an attack which left a man with "life-changing" head injuries have been released under investigation.

A 31-year-old man was found critically injured in a back garden in Gershwin Road, Basingstoke, after police were called at 22:50 GMT on 31 October.

A second man, aged 58, was sprayed with an unknown substance in the attack, police said.

The five suspects remain under investigation for conspiracy to murder.

Detectives said they included two men in their 30s from Basingstoke and three men in their 20s - two from Basingstoke and one from west London.

The critically injured victim remains in hospital while the sprayed man was not seriously hurt, Hampshire Police said.

The force previously asked Basingstoke residents to check their gardens, sheds and bins for "dumped vital evidence".