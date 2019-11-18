Image copyright FFS Image caption Sai Aletaha was described as "a lovely character with a beautiful soul"

An amateur Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) boxer has died after suffering a brain injury during a match.

Saeideh Aletaha, 26, was critically injured at a Fast and Furious Fight Series (FFS) event in Central Hall in Southampton on Saturday night.

She was taken to Southampton General Hospital in the early hours of Sunday but died later that day, police said.

Hampshire Police said it had launched an investigation into exactly what happened.

FFS posted a statement on Facebook confirming Ms Aletaha had not recovered from her injury, and urged any family and friends needing support to get in touch.

'Safe as possible'

It said: "All competitors get in prepared that they may be injured, and this is something not expected to happen 99.9% of the time.

"But, it can, and in this we make the environment as safe as possible with pre and post medicals from a doctor, and full medical cover throughout."

It said it had a doctor, paramedic and an ambulance on site alongside its own team at the event organised by Lookborai and Exile Gym.

"Safety is not something ever skimped on in any of our 19 shows and all matches are made equal," it added.

'Beautiful soul'

Fellow martial artists and friends have paid tribute to Ms Aletaha, known as Sai.

One posted on Exile Gym's Facebook page: "Saeideh Aletaha was a lovely character with a beautiful soul.

"Her dedication to the sport was 110% travelling miles every day just to train."