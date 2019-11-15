Image caption Danny Stevens was shot at a garage block in Blackwater

A 17-year-old boy who shot a teenager after a feud about a fatal road crash has been detained in youth custody.

Danny Stevens was left paralysed from the waist down after being shot in Blackwater, Hampshire, in 2018.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent but cleared of attempted murder.

He was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court to eight years and 10 weeks in youth custody.

The court heard there had been tensions between the defendant and Mr Stevens, now 19, following the road accident in 2017.

Image caption Police were called to Hearsey Gardens on 10 February 2018

Andy Houston, prosecuting, said the defendant was in a car that was involved in the crash in which a friend of his died.

He said phone messages suggested the defendant's mother had been assaulted by Mr Stevens on the day before the shooting.

"That may be the reason he shot him, in revenge," Mr Houston told the court.

Defence barrister Richard Barraclough QC said his client's actions were "a reaction to Danny Stevens' attack upon his family".

"There was no significant degree of premeditation," he added.

'Profound injury'

Passing sentence, Mr Justice Neil Garnham QC told the defendant that his victim was in permanent pain and would never walk again.

He said: "It was a reaction out of all proportion to the threat you perceived he posed to you and your family.

"You shot at him quite deliberately with the intention to cause him really serious injury."

Samantha Binfield, 51, of Hearsey Gardens, Blackwater; and Glen Johnson, 43, of no fixed address; will face a retrial after the jury was unable to reach verdicts in relation to an allegation of assisting an offender.