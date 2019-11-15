Image copyright Family photo Image caption Kelly-Anne Case was found dead at her home by firefighters

Three men, arrested on suspicion of murdering a mother-of-three who was found dead following a fire at her home, have been released.

The body of Kelly-Anne Case, 27, was found by firefighters at the house in Grange Crescent, Gosport, Hampshire, on 30 July.

Two Gosport men, aged 32 and 28, and a 26-year-old of no fixed address, were released without charge.

Brendan Rowan-Davies, 28, is due to face trial for murder in January.