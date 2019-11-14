Image copyright Solent News and Photo Agency Image caption Mr Kimber told police he was carrying out his mother's wishes not to contact a doctor

A man accused of leaving his "emaciated" elderly mother to die in an armchair has told a court he regrets not asking for medical help.

Hazel Kimber, 83, died from the effects of starvation and immobility in 2015 at her home in Seaview, Isle of Wight.

Anthony Kimber, 61, left her in "utter squalor" for two years as she "moulded" into her chair, prosecutors claimed.

Mr Kimber denies manslaughter by gross negligence and causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.

The trial at Winchester Crown Court has previously heard that Mrs Kimber's "skeletal" body was found at the pair's shared home in Ryde Road on 31 August.

She suffered with severe ulcers, her spine was "dramatically curved" from her sitting position and she had not seen a doctor in five years, the jury was told.

The house where Mrs Kimber was found had mouldy walls and foliage growing through the windows

Giving evidence, Mr Kimber said caring for his mother full-time was "wearying and very stressful".

He said he "started to get concerned" when her weight loss accelerated in the final month of her life, describing her as looking "emaciated".

"I couldn't do anything about it," he said. "How can you make somebody eat if they don't want to?"

The defendant said his "feisty" mother was frightened of hospital superbugs and was "adamant" in refusing medical help.

"I wish I'd gone against her wishes and gone to the doctor's to get someone in," he said.

"I suggested it loads of times over the years. She just wouldn't have it."

Hazel and Anthony Kimber lived in a house in Ryde Road, Seaview

Mr Kimber said his mother was only confined to the chair for nine months and he did not think she was at risk of death.

They both slept in chairs because of "Arctic conditions" in their unheated bedrooms, he said.

The defendant said it never crossed his mind that their home might have had to be sold to pay for the costs of a care home.

The trial continues.