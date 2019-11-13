Image copyright Google Image caption Anthony Berry was found dead at an address in Manners Road on Friday

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a man in Southsea.

Anthony Berry, who was 84, was found dead at an address in Manners Road on Friday.

The two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old, all from Portsmouth, have since been released from custody but remain under investigation.

Police have asked for anyone who knew Mr Berry or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact them.

Hampshire Constabulary has not yet released details of how he died.

Supt Steve Burridge said "At this time, we do believe this was an isolated incident.

"Local officers are focusing patrols in the area to reassure residents and are continuing to make inquiries."