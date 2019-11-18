Image copyright Family photo Image caption Andrew Mayer, 61, of Fairways, Andover, died in July

A doctor may have caused a fatal crash because she was distracted by a passing vintage sports car, a court has heard.

Andrew Mayer, 61, was on his motorcycle when a car pulled out in front of him at crossroads on the B3420 at Newton Stacey, Hampshire, on 30 June 2018.

The car driver, Dr Sarah Holton, 42, was chatting to her passenger when her Hyundai Tucson hit Mr Mayer, Winchester Crown Court heard.

Dr Holton, 42, of Kempshott, denies causing death by careless driving.

Mary Aspinall-Miles, prosecuting, said the AXA Healthcare doctor was with a friend when she was driving her car in Newton Lane at about 13:30 BST.

"As they came to the crossroads they were chatting," she said. "A convertible sports car came from the right - both commented on it. This car and this chat may well have distracted Dr Holton."

The barrister said there was a "massive bang" from the impact with the motorbike as the defendant pulled out to cross the B-road.

Dr Holton and air ambulance paramedics gave Mr Mayer first aid but he died at the scene, the court heard.

Ms Aspinall-Miles said neither the defendant nor Mr Mayer, from Andover, were under the influence of drink or drugs.

Another driver, Gary Holmes, said he was travelling at the 60mph speed limit when he was overtaken by the motorcycle and what he believed was a Morgan sports car.

He said he never saw the sports car again, but crested a hill in time to see Mr Mayer swerve in an attempt to avoid the collision.

The sports car had not been traced, the court heard.

In police interviews Dr Holton, of Broadleaf Close, denied that she had been talking to her friend at the point of pulling out, the jury was told.

The defence would say that Mr Mayer emerged from shadows wearing dark clothing on a fast-moving road and was "effectively camouflaged", Ms Aspinall-Miles said.

The trial continues.