Car driver killed in A34 Bullington Cross HGV crash

  • 12 November 2019
Southbound carriageway of the A34 Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on the southbound carriageway of the A34

A man has died in a crash involving a lorry and a car on the A34 in Hampshire.

The crash happened on the southbound carriageway, near Bullington Cross, at about 20:10 GMT on Monday.

Police said the driver of the car, a man in his 60s from Feltham in London, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A teenage boy and girl, who were also in the silver Toyota Corolla, sustained serious injuries. The lorry driver was uninjured.

The road was closed overnight, but has since re-opened.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw either vehicle, the crash, or the moments leading up to it.

