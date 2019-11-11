Image caption McClarry ran Yateley Industries For The Disabled in Hampshire

The former head of a charity for people with disabilities has admitted he removed £250,000 from the group's pension fund.

Patrick McLarry, 71, who ran Yateley Industries in Hampshire, took the money between 2011 and 2013.

The defendant, from Bere Alston, Devon, pleaded guilty at Salisbury Crown Court to a charge of fraud.

Judge Andrew Barnett said McLarry would face a "substantial" jail term when he is sentenced on 13 December.

Prosecutors offered no evidence against McLarry's wife Sandra, 59, who faced four charges of money-laundering.

'Serious matter'

McLarry was the charity's chairman and chief executive while his wife was the secretary of the charity's board.

Judge Barnett said: "Mrs McLarry, I have entered not guilty verdicts on all the counts so you are free to go.

"Patrick McLarry, you had the good sense and courage, albeit at a late stage, to plead guilty to this matter.

"It's a serious matter and really the only outcome is a substantial prison sentence."

The prosecution was brought by The Pensions Regulator, the government watchdog for workplace pension schemes.