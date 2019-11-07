Image copyright Border Force Image caption The 46ft motor cruiser was escorted into Portsmouth

A group of suspected illegal immigrants has been found on a yacht in the English Channel.

The 46ft (14m) motor cruiser was intercepted by a Border Force vessel and coastguard helicopter on Wednesday evening and escorted into Portsmouth.

Eight Albanian nationals were found on board the vessel, the National Crime Agency said.

The yacht's skipper, a 64-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of breaching immigration laws.