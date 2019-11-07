Image copyright AFP Image caption Emiliano Sala had just signed for Cardiff City at the time of the plane crash

Four football fans who made aeroplane gestures after the death of Emiliano Sala have received banning orders.

The Southampton supporters taunted away fans at Cardiff City's first fixture after the player died in a plane crash on 21 January.

The abuse happened shortly after a minute's silence in memory of the player in February.

Two of the men were also fined by Southampton magistrates after being found guilty of a public order offence.

Image copyright Other Image caption Mark Ferrett (middle) and Jake Carman (right) were among supporters filmed by Cardiff fans making the gesture

Sala had been flying from Nantes, in France, to join Cardiff when the light aircraft he was in crashed into the sea.

On 9 February, fans at St Mary's stadium joined clubs across the country in observing a pre-match silence.

About 25 minutes into the game, there was a "change in the atmosphere" when Cardiff fans saw home supporters making gestures, magistrates previously heard.

Image caption Southampton played Cardiff at St Mary's Stadium on 9 February

Adam Holbrook, 25, and William Kinley, 24, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Holbrook, of Radcliffe Road, Southampton, and Kinley, of Westbrook Way, Southampton, were each fined £223 and made subject to football banning orders.

Jake Carman, 49, of Deacon Road, Southampton, and Mark Ferrett, 54, of Romsey Road, Lockerley, who previously admitted the charge, had contested their football banning orders.

The sanctions prevent the four men from attending Southampton and England games for three years.

A fifth Southampton fan received a football banning order at a previous court hearing in July.