Image caption Robert Hathaway ran a luxury super yacht marina in St Lucia

A 22-year-old woman has been charged over the death of a British man on the Caribbean island of St Lucia.

Robert Hathaway, who previously ran a yacht repair company in Southampton, was found dead at his home in January.

The body of the 66-year-old, who ran a marina in St Lucia, was discovered in Gros Islet by a neighbour.

Elizabeth Janelle Volney, from Ti Morne, Union, appeared in court on 4 November charged with causing the death of Mr Hathaway, St Lucia Police said.

She has been remanded to custody.

Mr Hathaway had lived on the island since 2001 and bought land in Marigot Bay to set up the exclusive local marina for super yachts.

Originally from the village of Codford St Peter in Wiltshire, Mr Hathaway had a career in local government before becoming the operations director of Victoria Yachts in Warsash, near Southampton, in the 1990s.