Image copyright Eastleigh Football Club Image caption CCTV shows one of the thieves take the charity boxes from the club's shop

Thieves have raided a football club for the second time in 12 days, stealing poppy appeal charity collection tins.

The boxes were taken from Eastleigh Football Club on Stoneham Lane shortly after 03:00 GMT.

The club said it believed the break-in was by the same thieves who took about £2,000 in cash from an office in the early hours on 24 October.

Hampshire Constabulary said an investigation was under way but no arrests have yet been made.

Image copyright Eastleigh Football Club Image caption The thieves ransacked the club's office during the second break-in at The Silverlake Stadium

CCTV footage shows the three thieves break into the club and search the office of its shop before taking the charity boxes.

Tom Coffey from the club said during the first break-in the thieves "took float money from the club's shop tills in the office".

He said: "Last time they put the money tins into a bin. They did the same this time, but after the previous theft we had procedures in place to stop this happening again, so the cash boxes they took from the office were empty."

The thieves also ransacked the club's office at The Silverlake Stadium.