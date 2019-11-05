Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Engineers are working to clear the landslip and secure the stretch of rail line affected by the landslip

A stretch of railway that was blocked by a landslip after heavy rain is expected to remain partially closed until Friday.

The bank collapsed onto the line between Fleet and Basingstoke on Sunday blocking the Basingstoke-bound track.

Network Rail said due to the risk of a further landslide trains are not stopping at Hook station.

South Western Railway said the closure meant some services "may be cancelled, delayed or revised".

Repair work is expected to continue until the end of service on Thursday.

Passengers travelling to Hook have to go to Basingstoke and then change onto a London-bound train.

A bus service is also running between Basingstoke and Hook.

Network Rail has apologised to customers but said the safety of those working on the railway line was its priority.