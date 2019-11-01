Image caption Victoria of Wight limped in to Portsmouth after suffering a "technical fault"

A hybrid-powered car ferry has broken down in the Solent with more than 150 people on board.

Wightlink said Victoria of Wight suffered a "technical fault to its propulsion system" on its 08:00 GMT crossing from Fishbourne to Portsmouth.

The ferry arrived at Portsmouth commercial port under reduced power and accompanied by a tug shortly before 10:30.

The coastguard said Bembridge Lifeboat was sent as a precaution.

A Wightlink spokeswoman said 145 passengers and 13 crew had been on board and engineers would "assess the situation".

The scheduled 10:00 crossing from Portsmouth has been cancelled and later services would also be affected.

The £30m Victoria of Wight entered service in summer 2018 and can carry up to 178 cars and more than 1,000 passengers.

Powered by hybrid energy, the £30m ship was hailed as offering a "greener and more comfortable journey".

It uses a combination of batteries and diesel conventional engines, to be quieter and have lower emissions than similar vessels.