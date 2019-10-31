Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Retrial for pair in Blackwater teenager shooting case

  • 31 October 2019
The shooting took place at a block of garages
Image caption Danny Stevens was shot at a garage block in Blackwater

Two people accused of assisting a 17-year-old boy who shot another teenager are to face a retrial.

Danny Stevens was left paralysed from the waist down after being shot in Blackwater, Hampshire, in 2018.

The 17-year-old was convicted of inflicting grievous bodily harm on 23 October following a trial.

Jurors were unable to reach verdicts on Samantha Binfield, 51, and Glen Johnson, 43, who face another trial at Winchester Crown Court on 2 March.

Ms Binfield, from Blackwater, and Mr Johnson, of no fixed address, had each denied a charge of assisting an offender.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 15 November.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites