Image caption Danny Stevens was shot at a garage block in Blackwater

Two people accused of assisting a 17-year-old boy who shot another teenager are to face a retrial.

Danny Stevens was left paralysed from the waist down after being shot in Blackwater, Hampshire, in 2018.

The 17-year-old was convicted of inflicting grievous bodily harm on 23 October following a trial.

Jurors were unable to reach verdicts on Samantha Binfield, 51, and Glen Johnson, 43, who face another trial at Winchester Crown Court on 2 March.

Ms Binfield, from Blackwater, and Mr Johnson, of no fixed address, had each denied a charge of assisting an offender.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 15 November.