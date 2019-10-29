Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police believe Gurinderjit Rai, from Eastleigh, was killed in a targeted attack

Two more people have been arrested over the death of a man who was found shot dead in a parked car.

The body of Gurinderjit Rai was discovered in a lay-by in Corhampton, Hampshire, on 13 July.

Police said a 30-year-old man from Eastleigh was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. A 32-year-old woman from Olivers Battery was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A total of 17 people have been arrested in the case.

Both the man and the woman have been released while investigations continue.

In August, Aston Hannis, 28, from Winchester was jailed for 12 months for failing to disclose the passcode to an iPhone.