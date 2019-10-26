Image copyright Google Image caption The firearm was fired in an underpass between Kingsway and Craven Street

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after a firearm was fired in Southampton, police have said.

Hampshire police said it was called to reports of a firearm being "discharged" at about 23:15 BST on Friday between Kingsway and Craven Street.

The force said there were a number of people in the underpass at the time but added no-one was injured.

Det Insp Justin Dipper said a a firearm had been found and added there would be increased police presence in the area.

The suspect, from Southampton, has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and is currently in police custody.